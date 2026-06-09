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US Senator Proposes AI Oversight Rules for Pentagon Operations
(MENAFN) US Senator Adam Schiff has introduced legislation aimed at establishing new safeguards governing the Defense Department’s use of artificial intelligence in military and surveillance activities.
The proposed Human Authority in Lethal Operations (HALO) Act of 2026 would create oversight requirements for autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons systems while placing limits on the use of AI-driven technologies for large-scale domestic surveillance, according to reports.
The bill was introduced as Congress prepares to debate the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets military policy and spending priorities.
Announcing the proposal, Schiff argued that the rapid advancement of AI technologies has created an urgent need for clear rules governing their use by the military.
“The past few months have shown us that there is an urgent need for commonsense guardrails to ensure the Defense Department’s use of AI is in line with Americans’ national security and privacy priorities,” Schiff said.
While acknowledging the potential benefits of AI for national security, the senator stressed that decisions involving the use of lethal force should remain under meaningful human supervision.
"My legislation would protect Americans from unlawful domestic surveillance, ensure that humans in the chain of command exercise responsibility for the use of any lethal technology, and maintain strong ethical protections in the deployment of autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons," he said.
The proposal reflects a broader debate in the United States and internationally over how governments should regulate military applications of artificial intelligence. Supporters of stricter oversight argue that human accountability must remain central to decisions involving life-and-death situations, while concerns have also been raised about privacy risks associated with advanced AI surveillance systems.
If approved, the HALO Act would establish new standards for how the Pentagon develops, deploys, and supervises AI-enabled military technologies, with a particular emphasis on human control, accountability, and civil liberties protections.
The proposed Human Authority in Lethal Operations (HALO) Act of 2026 would create oversight requirements for autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons systems while placing limits on the use of AI-driven technologies for large-scale domestic surveillance, according to reports.
The bill was introduced as Congress prepares to debate the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets military policy and spending priorities.
Announcing the proposal, Schiff argued that the rapid advancement of AI technologies has created an urgent need for clear rules governing their use by the military.
“The past few months have shown us that there is an urgent need for commonsense guardrails to ensure the Defense Department’s use of AI is in line with Americans’ national security and privacy priorities,” Schiff said.
While acknowledging the potential benefits of AI for national security, the senator stressed that decisions involving the use of lethal force should remain under meaningful human supervision.
"My legislation would protect Americans from unlawful domestic surveillance, ensure that humans in the chain of command exercise responsibility for the use of any lethal technology, and maintain strong ethical protections in the deployment of autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons," he said.
The proposal reflects a broader debate in the United States and internationally over how governments should regulate military applications of artificial intelligence. Supporters of stricter oversight argue that human accountability must remain central to decisions involving life-and-death situations, while concerns have also been raised about privacy risks associated with advanced AI surveillance systems.
If approved, the HALO Act would establish new standards for how the Pentagon develops, deploys, and supervises AI-enabled military technologies, with a particular emphasis on human control, accountability, and civil liberties protections.
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