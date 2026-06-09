NOBEL-ARTIST INTERNATIONAL MUSIC COMPETITION ANNOUNCES 2026 FINAL ROUND RESULTS

Outstanding Musicians from 27 Countries Recognized for Artistic Excellence

MONTREAL, CANADA - The Nobel-Artist International Music Competition proudly announces the official results of its 2026 Final Round, celebrating exceptional achievements by young musicians, collegiate performers, emerging artists, and professional musicians from around the globe.

The 2026 competition attracted participants representing 27 countries and regions across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. Competitors demonstrated remarkable artistry in piano, violin, cello, harp, flute, clarinet, guitar, saxophone, guzheng, composition, and chamber music disciplines.

The Nobel-Artist International Music Competition continues its mission of promoting artistic excellence, international cultural exchange, and educational opportunities for musicians of all ages and levels. Through distinguished jury evaluations, special awards, interviews, masterclasses, and international music distribution opportunities, the competition provides meaningful recognition and professional exposure to emerging artists worldwide.

DISTINGUISHED INTERNATIONAL JURY

The 2026 Final Round was adjudicated by an internationally respected panel of musicians and educators:

. Maestro Sebastian Di Bin (Italy) – International Concert Pianist

. Dr. Steve Cowan (Canada) – Guitarist, Professor at McGill University and Université de Montréal

. Prof. Victor Khotulev (Russia) – International Flautist and Educator

The competition extends its sincere appreciation to all jury members for their expertise, dedication, and commitment to nurturing the next generation of musical talent.

2026 ABSOLUTE PLATINUM MEDALISTS

The highest distinction of the competition was awarded to:

. Miao Jiang (China) – Composition (Guzheng) – 99.5

. Tianyi Wang (China) – Composition (Guzheng & Orchestra) –

. Esme Tran (USA) – Piano – 98

. Yichun Sheng (USA) – Piano –

. Eunjin Jung (South Korea) – Piano –

SPECIAL PRIZES AND DISTINGUISHED AWARDS

Maestro Sebastian Di Bin Award

The prestigious Maestro Sebastian Di Bin Award was presented to:

. Miao Jiang (China)

. Tianyi Wang (China)

Europe LIVE Masterclass Scholarship in Italy

. Esme Tran (USA)

International Music Platform Distribution and Special Feature Interviews

. Miao Jiang (China)

. Tianyi Wang (China)

. Esme Tran (USA)

. Yichun Sheng (USA)

. Eunjin Jung (South Korea)

OFFICIAL FINAL ROUND RESULTS

JUNIOR CATEGORY

NameAgeInstrumentCountryScoreMedalEsme PlatinumJasper Naidoo11CelloSouth Chong10Alto SaxophoneHong Ian Van

YOUTH CATEGORY

NameAgeInstrumentCountryScoreMedalShuyao Earlclou Wilson15ViolinNew

COLLEGIATE CATEGORY

NameAgeInstrumentCountryScoreMedalHe Brookes Chai Alana17Violin

OPEN CATEGORY

NameInstrumentCountryScoreMedalXiaobo

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY

NameDisciplineCountryScoreMedalMiao JiangComposition PlatinumTianyi WangComposition (Guzheng & PlatinumYichun PlatinumEunjin JungPianoSouth PlatinumAni NovákPianoCzech

SPECIAL PRIZES AND AWARDS

RecipientCountryAward

Miao JiangChinaMaestro Sebastian Di Bin Award; Online Music Platform Distribution; Special Feature Interview

Tianyi WangChinaMaestro Sebastian Di Bin Award; Online Music Platform Distribution; Special Feature Interview

Esme TranUSAEurope LIVE Masterclass Scholarship in Italy; Online Music Platform Distribution; Special Feature Interview

Yichun ShengUSAOnline Music Platform Distribution; Special Feature Interview

Eunjin JungSouth KoreaOnline Music Platform Distribution; Special Feature Interview

COMPETITION STATISTICS

CategoryNumber

Total Finalists47

Countries Represented27

Absolute Platinum Medalists5

Platinum Medalists6

Gold Medalists9

Silver Medalists18

Bronze Medalists14

INTERNATIONAL REPRESENTATION

The 2026 Nobel-Artist International Music Competition welcomed finalists from:

Armenia, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America.

ABOUT THE NOBEL-ARTIST INTERNATIONAL MUSIC COMPETITION

The Nobel-Artist International Music Competition is an international online music competition dedicated to discovering, encouraging, and promoting outstanding musicians worldwide. Open to participants of all ages and levels, the competition recognizes excellence in performance, composition, chamber music, and traditional instruments.

Beyond medals and certificates, the competition provides opportunities for international recognition, interviews, masterclasses, artistic collaborations, concert opportunities, and online music distribution, helping talented musicians gain visibility on a global stage.

Through its commitment to artistic excellence and international cultural exchange, the Nobel-Artist International Music Competition continues to support the development of future generations of performers, composers, and musical leaders worldwide.

For additional information, competition results, and future announcements, please visit: