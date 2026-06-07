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Earthquake Today: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Quake Shakes Philippines' Mindanao Tsunami Warnings Issued For Malaysia Too

Earthquake Today: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Quake Shakes Philippines' Mindanao Tsunami Warnings Issued For Malaysia Too


2026-06-07 09:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake today struck Mindanao area in southern Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, triggering tsunami warnings in the region and also Malaysia. Tsunami waves are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of Indonesia, Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

There have been no reports of casualties due to the earthquake in Phillipines.

According to the report, the epicentre was 24.7 km west-southwest of Burias, Philippines, at a depth of 35 km. It struck at 7.37 am local time.

Several videos have surfaced on the internet, showing the people of Philippines going about their lives and an under construction building swaying when the massive earthquake hit.

According to BNO News, a building has collapsed in Philippines in the earthquake. The authenticity of the video couldn't be ascertained.

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Live Mint

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