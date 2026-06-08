Libya's Structured Dialogue Concludes: UN Mission

MENAFN - IANS) Tripoli, June 8 (IANS) Libya's Structured Dialogue, a core component of the UN-facilitated political roadmap, has concluded.

During the final plenary meeting on Sunday (local time), participants presented their final recommendations aimed at creating conditions for holding national elections, unifying and strengthening state institutions, and helping address the long-term root causes of the conflict, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"What began as a shared commitment has grown into a dynamic and meaningful process driven by your dedication, your expertise, and your belief in your country's future," said Hanna Tetteh, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Libya, in her opening remarks.

The next phase will focus on supporting the implementation of the dialogue's recommendations, while UNSMIL will continue advancing other elements of the roadmap, Tetteh added.

The dialogue brought together around 120 Libyan participants from across the country, including representatives of youth, women, cultural components, and persons with disabilities, the UN envoy said, adding that the discussions were also informed by broad public consultations involving more than 10,000 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Launched in December 2025, the Structured Dialogue was designed as a consultative forum to foster consensus. Its recommendations are advisory and non-binding.

The Special Representative highlighted the key lessons learned from the process, noting that it had touched on a strong desire for change, coupled with a firm determination that this change must be Libyan-led and Libyan-owned.

"We have witnessed serious attempts to reconcile the ambitious goals pursued by Libyans with the practical realities that must be addressed, seeking common ground that is realistic while continuing to push for progress. This has often led to the adoption of phased sequencing and gradual approaches aimed at achieving realistic and implementable progress," Tetteh added.