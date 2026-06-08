Ebola Cases Top 500 In DR Congo Amid Spread Warning

MENAFN - IANS) Kinshasa, June 8 (IANS) The tally of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 515, including 91 deaths, as the health authorities warned of continued transmission and the risk of further increases if control measures are not put in place quickly.

The update, published on Sunday (local time) by the health ministry, said that three more patients were declared recovered, bringing the count of recoveries to 12 as of June 6.

The report said 117 suspected cases were recorded, while 283 patients remained in isolation or hospitalisation.

The report said a large number of confirmed patients developed symptoms between May 14 and May 23, suggesting "increased contamination from a probable common source", with a peak observed on May 18. It said another group of confirmed patients developed symptoms between May 25 and June 3, "demonstrating the spread of the disease" and possibly forming "an important reservoir."

"An increase in cases may be recorded if adequate measures are not put in place very quickly," it said.

The response remains hampered by weak contact tracing, community resistance to post-mortem testing, insufficient capacity at standardised Ebola treatment centres, shortages of infection prevention and control materials, and limited funding, according to the report.

The report said the overall contact follow-up rate in three affected provinces was 50.3 per cent, far below the target of 95 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Laboratory capacity also remains under pressure, with 193 test results still pending due to a reagent shortage in North Kivu province.

The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, was officially declared by the health ministry on May 15.