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Armenia Detains Six Opposition Candidates Ahead of High-Stakes Parliamentary Vote
(MENAFN) Authorities in Armenia have arrested six parliamentary candidates from the opposition Strong Armenia bloc just one day before the country’s general election, according to reports.
The detentions come on the eve of Sunday’s vote, which is expected to shape the country’s political direction and parliamentary balance. The candidates taken into custody include Hayk Avagyan, Susan Badalyan, Artur Abrahamyan, Vahe Tavakalyan, Vahe Yeghiazaryan, and Ashot Sahakyan.
According to the Investigative Committee, the arrests are linked to an ongoing criminal investigation involving allegations of large-scale financial crimes, including illicit inducements and money laundering, and have resulted in formal charges and pre-trial detention measures, according to reports.
The Central Election Commission reportedly declined to remove the Strong Armenia bloc from the ballot, but approved legal proceedings that led to the detention of the six candidates.
Opposition groups have accused the government of exerting heavy pressure on political competitors ahead of the election, raising concerns about the fairness of the electoral environment.
The political landscape is dominated by the ruling Civil Contract party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which came to power following the 2018 Velvet Revolution. The party is expected to remain the largest force in parliament, though projections suggest it may fall short of securing an outright majority.
The opposition is fragmented across multiple parties and alliances, with Strong Armenia—led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan—emerging as one of the main challengers in opinion polls, though results vary significantly depending on methodology and the number of parties clearing the electoral threshold.
Analysts note that a substantial share of undecided voters could prove decisive, and that coalition formation may be uncertain if no single party achieves a majority, according to reports.
The detentions come on the eve of Sunday’s vote, which is expected to shape the country’s political direction and parliamentary balance. The candidates taken into custody include Hayk Avagyan, Susan Badalyan, Artur Abrahamyan, Vahe Tavakalyan, Vahe Yeghiazaryan, and Ashot Sahakyan.
According to the Investigative Committee, the arrests are linked to an ongoing criminal investigation involving allegations of large-scale financial crimes, including illicit inducements and money laundering, and have resulted in formal charges and pre-trial detention measures, according to reports.
The Central Election Commission reportedly declined to remove the Strong Armenia bloc from the ballot, but approved legal proceedings that led to the detention of the six candidates.
Opposition groups have accused the government of exerting heavy pressure on political competitors ahead of the election, raising concerns about the fairness of the electoral environment.
The political landscape is dominated by the ruling Civil Contract party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which came to power following the 2018 Velvet Revolution. The party is expected to remain the largest force in parliament, though projections suggest it may fall short of securing an outright majority.
The opposition is fragmented across multiple parties and alliances, with Strong Armenia—led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan—emerging as one of the main challengers in opinion polls, though results vary significantly depending on methodology and the number of parties clearing the electoral threshold.
Analysts note that a substantial share of undecided voters could prove decisive, and that coalition formation may be uncertain if no single party achieves a majority, according to reports.
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