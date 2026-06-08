Jennifer Lopez Thanks Brett Goldstein For Being The 'Best Leading Man A Girl Could Ever Hope For'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has heaped praise on her“Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein and thanked him for being the“best leading man a girl could ever hope for.”

Lopez shared a string of images posing with Goldstein and wrote on Instagram:“Office Romance is #1 Thank you @mrbrettgoldsteinfor being the best leading man a girl could ever hope for and to you and @joekellyjk47 for writing this lovely and hilarious movie for me.”

“And a very very special thank you to Ol Parker our amazing director!”

Office Romance is a romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker, written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly.

The film follows Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a good looking new lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes well-tested.

Earlier in May, a source told people that Lopez and Goldstein had a“flirty energy” while working together on Netflix's raunchy romcom film.

A source told people:“Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him.”

However, Lopez is said to be happy to stay single for now, following her divorce from Ben Affleck, reports co.

The insider added:“Jennifer is in a great place on her own right now though and doesn't need a relationship to feel happy. She is enjoying her life as it is. She's busy with work, family and the people closest to her.

“She had a great time filming. She's excited for people to see the movie.”

Lopez is regarded as one of the most influential entertainers of her time, credited with breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood and helping propel the Latin pop movement in music.

Outside of music and acting, Lopez served as a judge on American Idol and World of Dance.