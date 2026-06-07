How Qatar Is Positioning Itself Among World's Leading Artificial Intelligence Economies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Newly released data from Microsoft for the first quarter of 2026 highlights Qatar's growing prominence in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), ranking the country among the world's top ten nations for the practical use of AI in everyday life.

Artificial intelligence broadly refers to the field of computer science focused on developing systems capable of performing tasks that traditionally require human intelligence.

Recognizing AI's transformative potential across industries such as construction, energy, and public administration, Qatar has pursued a systematic investment strategy aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

According to the Tasmu Digital Valley platform, Qatar's AI market reached approximately USD 59 million in 2026, nearly doubling from around USD 31 million in 2022.

Improving quality of life through smart services and urban automation remains a key national priority. To achieve this objective, Qatar has launched a range of initiatives, most notably the Qatar Smart Program (Tasmu), which has significantly enhanced daily life in recent years. The impact of AI has become increasingly visible through improved mobility solutions and the expansion of digital services available to both citizens and residents.

Qatar has also adopted an ambitious and comprehensive AI strategy built around six key pillars: education, talent development, ethics, governance, scientific research, and data management.

The effects of this strategy are increasingly evident in the labor market, where productivity gains have been identified in analyses conducted by the International Monetary Fund.

Several institutions have played a leading role in integrating AI into everyday life in Qatar, including Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

While it is difficult to quantify the full scope of these initiatives and their practical benefits, one notable example is the memorandum of understanding signed by Qatar Foundation during this year's Web Summit with Scale AI, a leading artificial intelligence company. The agreement aims to establish a regional center for AI development and support the growth of Qatari talent in advanced technologies.

At the same time, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has strengthened Qatar's AI ecosystem through a series of partnerships with global technology firms, including a cooperation agreement with PwC Middle East and OpenAI to advance the adoption and development of AI applications.

Commenting on these developments, Non-Resident Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, Nayef Al Nabit, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that success should not be measured solely by usage rates or the spread of applications. Rather, it should be assessed through the readiness of institutions and society to engage with technological transformation in a conscious and responsible manner.

He noted that technological innovation continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and that the true value of AI lies in humanity's ability to understand, guide, and utilize these technologies effectively.

According to Al Nabit, the greatest challenge is not the speed of technological adoption but the establishment of institutional and regulatory frameworks capable of ensuring that AI is used responsibly and sustainably.

Al Nabit believes that artificial intelligence in Qatar has evolved beyond the simple use of applications and digital tools to become an integral component of the country's vision for the future of public services, governance, digital transformation, and long-term economic development.

He argued that investments in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence should be viewed as long-term investments in Qatar's future competitiveness and economic resilience.

Within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030, AI represents part of a broader transformation agenda aimed at building a future-ready state. The objective, he explained, extends beyond adopting new technologies to creating institutions capable of adapting to rapid technological change and responding effectively to shifts that will shape the economy, society, and labor market over the coming decades.

The Middle East Council on Global Affairs expert described Qatar's digital and AI-related initiatives as part of a long-term preparation process for transformations expected to have a growing impact across multiple sectors. In this context, such initiatives are less about adopting new tools or following a temporary global trend and more about establishing the foundations and systems necessary to navigate the future.

He noted that these initiatives share a common objective of strengthening digital readiness and preparing for future technological developments. While priorities and responsibilities may vary among institutions, the overarching goal remains the creation of an environment capable of leveraging advanced technologies across diverse fields.

According to Al Nabit, the most important factor is not the number of initiatives being launched, but rather their ability to complement one another within an integrated framework that simultaneously addresses technology, human capital, and institutional governance.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about Qatar's future in artificial intelligence, predicting that AI will continue to have an increasingly positive impact on how people work, learn, and access services. He added that the most significant transformation may not stem from the technology itself, but from the ability of individuals and organizations to adapt to it.

In this regard, Al Nabit expects skills such as critical thinking, analytical reasoning, continuous learning, and the ability to collaborate effectively with emerging technologies to become increasingly valuable. He emphasized that investment in human capital will remain the decisive factor in realizing the full benefits of artificial intelligence.

Concluding his remarks, Al Nabit stated that countries do not advance merely by acquiring technology; rather, progress depends on their ability to cultivate societies equipped with the awareness, skills, and readiness required to engage with technological change in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Qatar's digital transformation journey began in 2003 with the launch of its electronic government portal, which introduced a wide range of digital public services.

The country took a significant step forward in 2014 with the introduction of the Qatar Digital Government 2020 Strategy, which established a clear roadmap for technological advancement and innovation-driven development.



The most ambitious framework, however, remains Qatar National Vision 2030, which positions digital innovation as a key driver of economic growth and quality-of-life improvements through advanced digital infrastructure and automated government services.



To support these goals, Qatar continues to promote digital entrepreneurship through specialized institutions and initiatives, including the Digital Incubation Center and Tasmu Accelerator, both of which play a vital role in fostering innovation and supporting emerging technology ventures.