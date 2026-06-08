IMD Forecasts More Rain In Delhi-NCR AQI Stays In 'Very Poor' Category

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed several parts of the region, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity. The showers led to a noticeable drop in temperature, offering respite to residents who had been enduring uncomfortable weather conditions over the past few days.

Visuals from areas near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday showed rain sweeping across several localities around the airport. The rainfall was accompanied by cloudy skies and cooler winds, improving outdoor conditions across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph, on June 11 and 12.

According to the weather agency, these conditions may bring down the maximum temperature to around 35-37 degrees Celsius on June 12.

Earlier, on Saturday, the IMD had predicted that the maximum temperature would remain around 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday and could rise further to 42 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday touched 40 degrees Celsius, which is close to normal for this time of the year. In comparison, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The heat index, or“feels-like” temperature, also climbed to 44.8 degrees Celsius at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, highlighting the impact of high humidity levels.

Meanwhile, attention is gradually shifting to the progress of the southwest monsoon, which officially entered Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of India's crucial rainy season. Although the onset was slightly later than usual, meteorologists say weather conditions have become favourable for its gradual advancement across southern and central parts of the country.

Based on current movement patterns, the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi during the last week of June, likely between June 25 and June 30, depending on rainfall intensity and wind conditions over central India.

The southwest monsoon is currently progressing steadily across southern and western India. It is expected to cover Maharashtra, central India, and parts of the Gangetic plains before advancing into the northern belt, including Delhi.

Experts believe the pace of the monsoon's advancement over the next 10 to 15 days will be crucial in determining whether Delhi experiences an early or slightly delayed onset. While Kerala has already welcomed the rains, residents of the national capital may have to wait a few more weeks for the monsoon to arrive in full force.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category with an AQI of 360, Ashok Vihar (147), Bawana (142), Burari Crossing (139), Chandni Chowk (120), DTU (124), IIT Delhi (172), JNU (134), Mundka (154), Narela (160), Okhla-Phase-2 (162), Pusa (169), R K Puram (142), Rohini (174), Sonia Vihar (166), Wazirpur (198).