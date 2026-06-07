Uzbekistan Unveils Digital Lending Platform, Expands Small Business Incentives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan will launch a new digital financial platform allowing entrepreneurs to apply for loans and receive offers from multiple banks through a single online system, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a government resolution, the new digital financial platform will be launched by July 1, 2026, aiming at improving access to financing for small businesses and streamlining the lending process.

As part of the reform package, commercial banks will introduce an AI-powered advisory service designed to support entrepreneurs by generating business ideas based on the economic specialization and growth potential of local communities.

Beginning July 1, 2026, additional measures will be introduced under the government's Comprehensive Small Business Support Program.

Entrepreneurs who have previously received microloans through the program and maintained a positive credit history will be eligible for an increase in the unsecured portion of their loans from 100 million soms (about $8,354) to 200 million soms (approximately $16,700).

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