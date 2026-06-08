Maha Minister Suspends 2 After Finding Garbage At Amravati Bus Depot

Minister Cracks Down on Poor Hygiene at Bus Depot

Maharashtra Minister for Transport Pratap Sarnaik conducted a surprise inspection of the Amravati bus station on Sunday, highlighting the state government's renewed focus on hygiene and commuter convenience within public transport infrastructure. The visit, which revealed significant lapses in sanitation standards, culminated in the immediate suspension of two employees found responsible for the maintenance of the premises.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction with the state of the facility, "Those who spread garbage and fail to ensure the convenience of the passengers will face strict action. I conducted a surprise visit to this depot and saw that garbage was spread everywhere," the Minister said, adding that such conditions are unacceptable in public utility spaces.

Furthermore, Sarnaik indicated that surprise visits would become a regular feature of his monitoring process to ensure that state transport bus stations remain functional, clean, and passenger-friendly. As the government pushes for an overhaul of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) services, this high-profile reprimand sends a strong message that the current administration is prioritising hygiene as it seeks to modernise state transport infrastructure.

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates 'Izzat Ghar' in Mumbai

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal inaugurated the HUL Suvidha Toilet Facility in Dahisar, Mumbai. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal emphasised the importance of dignified sanitation facilities for slum dwellers and highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts to improve civic amenities in North Mumbai.

"We call toilets 'Izzat Ghar' (Houses of Dignity). They play a vital role in India's development journey," Goyal said. "It is my wish that every slum is transformed through redevelopment into proper buildings, providing residents with permanent homes and a better environment for raising their families. However, until that comprehensive plan is fully realised, every slum dweller should at least have access to good toilet facilities," he added further informed that a major initiative has been launched in North Mumbai in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and organisations including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HSBC, and JSW. (ANI)

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