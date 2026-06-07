Andrés Henao

Andrés Henao
- Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease, University of Colorado Anschutz
My research passion revolves around understanding host susceptibility factors in various fungal and tropical infections, with a particular focus on diseases like Chagas disease and Cryptococcus. Exploring mortality risk and determinants in chronic Chagas cardiomyopathy has been a significant aspect of my work, aiming to contribute valuable insights to this complex health issue. As a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, my commitment extends to reviewing and contributing to advancements in therapeutic approaches within the field. My contributions to the understanding of characteristics and clinical manifestations of diseases, such as Mpox, especially among individuals with HIV, highlight my dedication to enhancing medical knowledge and patient care. Through publications and ongoing research, I aim to foster a deeper understanding of infectious diseases, ultimately improving patient outcomes.Experience
- –present Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease, University of Colorado Anschutz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment