Israel Closes Gaza Crossings Amid Escalating Tensions With Iran

Israel on Sunday night announced the closure of crossings into Gaza following a spike in tensions with Iran, CNN reported. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the move is part of "necessary security measures."

The closure affects the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza. According to CNN, COGAT added that adequate aid has already been delivered since the ceasefire began and emphasised that the measure "will not affect the humanitarian situation" in the region. Earlier in February, Israel had also closed the Gaza crossings at the start of its conflict with Iran, but reopened few days later.

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire. "Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

IDF Issues Safety Directives

"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," IAF wrote on X.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Beirut

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)