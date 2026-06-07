Iran Launches Four Missile Barrages Against Israel Regional Countries Close Airspace Amid Renewed Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem/Tehran, June 8 (IANS) The Israeli military said Sunday night that Iran has so far fired four missile barrages towards the country.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The missiles have triggered sirens across northern Israel.

Effi Defrin, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said Sunday that Iran has made "a grave mistake" by firing missiles at Israel, adding that the military is prepared for more possible missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is holding a situational assessment and "approving plans for the next steps," Defrin said, without elaborating.

Following the Iranian attacks, Israel's Home Front Command tightened civil defense restrictions across the country, banning gatherings of more than 200 people in open areas.

Indoor gatherings are limited to up to 500 people in venues with a standard protected space, while schools and beaches are also closed, it said, noting that the instructions took effect immediately.

The Israeli military also instructed civilians to remain near shelters and safe rooms, citing fears of further missile fire.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said Sunday in a statement that it targeted Israel's Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles in response to its "widespread crimes" in Lebanon.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, Chief Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ali Abdollahi said Sunday night that if Israel expands its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh district south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, or responds to Iran's actions, it will face more "crushing and regret-inducing blows."

Iran's attacks came after Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs earlier in the day, which Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said killed at least two people and injured 20 others.

Also on Sunday, Jordanian Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Al Momani said on the social media platform X that Jordan's airspace was breached by a number of missiles at night.

Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, threatened on Sunday night to attack US military bases and interests if the United States strikes Iran, while Yemen's Houthi group on Sunday vowed support for the Iranian attacks against Israel.

Amidst the renewed regional tensions, Iraq announced on Sunday night the temporary closure of its airspace to all flights for 72 hours as a precautionary measure. Syria announced the temporary closure of its southern air routes for 12 hours and the suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran also announced on Sunday night the closure of its western airspace until further notice.