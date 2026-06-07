Iran-Israel Conflict: UK Calls For De-Escalation After Missile Attack

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Monday urged Israel and Iran to de-escalate conflict following Tehran's missile attacks on northern Israel. In a post on X, Cooper wrote, "The resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel is in no one's interest. Both sides must show restraint and de-escalate immediately. Negotiations must continue towards the lasting settlement that we all need, for peace and stability in the region, and for the full restoration of global trade."

The resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel is in no one's interest. Both sides must show restraint and de-escalate immediately. Negotiations must continue towards the lasting settlement that we all need, for peace and stability in the region, and for the full restoration... - Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) June 7, 2026

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire. "Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated. No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public. "The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," IAF wrote on X.

Preceding Israeli Strike

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory. (ANI)

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