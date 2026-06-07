Malviya Nagar Fire: CM Rekha Gupta Assures Transparent Investigation

CM Gupta Assures Fair Investigation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday assured that the investigation into the Malviya Nagar fire incident is being conducted with complete transparency and fairness. Her statement came following discussions with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had expressed concern over the ongoing probe and the arrest of Keshav Negi, a resident of Uttarakhand linked to the case.

Addressing the issue in a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji, this tragic incident in Malviya Nagar is extremely painful for all of us. The concern expressed by you on this sensitive issue is natural and important."

She further assured that the investigation is being carried out properly, stating, "I want to assure you that the investigation into this matter is being conducted with complete impartiality, transparency, and in accordance with due legal process. The Delhi government's clear commitment is that no guilty person should escape, nor should there be any injustice done to any innocent individual."

On the steps being taken, she said, "All relevant agencies have been directed to ensure a fair and thorough investigation in accordance with the facts, evidence, and the law. Our objective is solely to bring out the truth and ensure just action."

Investigation Update and Rising Death Toll

The Delhi police brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation on Sunday. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a deadly fire killed 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals. Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, after 21 reported deaths in the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast fire tragedy, another foreign national has died during treatment on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 22 individuals. The development comes after the deadly June 3 fire incident occurred at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several injured. (ANI)

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