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Pashinyan Declares Victory In Armenian Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared victory for his ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections held on June 7, 2026, Trend reports.
Speaking to journalists at the briefing, Pashinyan stated that the numbers would allow his party to maintain an absolute majority in the National Assembly without entering into coalition political alliances.--
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