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Pashinyan Declares Victory In Armenian Parliamentary Elections

Pashinyan Declares Victory In Armenian Parliamentary Elections


2026-06-07 07:07:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ​BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared victory for his ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections held on June 7, 2026, Trend reports.

​Speaking to journalists at the briefing, Pashinyan stated that the numbers would allow his party to maintain an absolute majority in the National Assembly without entering into coalition political alliances.

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Trend News Agency

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