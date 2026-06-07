Pashinyan Declares Victory In Armenian Parliamentary Elections

​Speaking to journalists at the briefing, Pashinyan stated that the numbers would allow his party to maintain an absolute majority in the National Assembly without entering into coalition political alliances.

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