Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pashinyan's Party Leads Armenia's Elections With 56.7% Of The Vote - Exit Poll

Pashinyan's Party Leads Armenia's Elections With 56.7% Of The Vote - Exit Poll


2026-06-07 02:38:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Civil Contract Party, led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, received 56.7 percent of the vote in the parliamentary elections, exit poll data conducted at the request of the ruling party of Armenia reports, Trend reports.

It was also reported that the Strong Armenia party, founded by Russian businessman of Armenian descent Samvel Karapetyan, secured the support of 17.5% of voters.

--

MENAFN07062026000187011040ID1111223596



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search