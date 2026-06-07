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Pashinyan's Party Leads Armenia's Elections With 56.7% Of The Vote - Exit Poll
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Civil Contract Party, led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, received 56.7 percent of the vote in the parliamentary elections, exit poll data conducted at the request of the ruling party of Armenia reports, Trend reports.
It was also reported that the Strong Armenia party, founded by Russian businessman of Armenian descent Samvel Karapetyan, secured the support of 17.5% of voters.--
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