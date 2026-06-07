Ram Temple Trust General Secy Champat Rai Refutes Akhilesh Yadav's Allegations Over Donation Fund Offerings (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, June 7 (IANS) Amid the growing uproar, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal, dismissing the claims of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav that crores of rupees are missing from the donation fund of the Ram temple as "baseless", clarified that the financial system of the Trust is fully transparent and that regular internal audits are conducted with the participation of representatives from the Trust and the State Bank of India.

Rai said that the audit process continues for several days and is currently underway, with no irregularities detected till date.

"The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra undergoes internal audits from time to time. The Hundi counting room at the Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust is done by representatives of the Trust and the State Bank of India participate in this process. The audit of Hundi counting room exercise continues for several days, and the same process is currently underway. So far, nothing noteworthy has come to light."

The Hundi counting room at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is a specialised, secure facility managed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and State Bank of India (SBI) to process daily cash, cheques, and precious offerings.

Rai emphasised that the Trust's financial practices are sound and accountable, urging devotees not to be misled by unfounded claims.

He reiterated that the ongoing audit has uncovered nothing unusual and assured that the Trust remains committed to maintaining transparency in its operations.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote a post on social media platform X described the matter as "a very sensitive news for the worshippers of Lord Ram across the world", calling it "a shameful situation for the temple trust" and alleging that money worth crores of rupees had gone missing.

He demanded that courts must take immediate cognisance of the issue, suggesting that the silence of the "Sanatani" society was suspicious.

The SP Chief's remarks, made on social media, triggered intense political and administrative discussions, with the issue quickly escalating into a controversy of national significance.

Following the allegations, the police administration contacted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to seek clarity on the matter.

However, no official complaint has been lodged by the Trust so far.

Sources confirmed that police officials are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with the Trust, awaiting any formal communication regarding irregularities.