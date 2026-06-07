403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Voices Outrage Over Death of UN Peacekeeper in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The European Union has renewed its call for accountability after the death of another member of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) earlier this week. According to reports, the EU's foreign policy leadership strongly condemned the incident and stressed the need for those responsible to be held accountable.
In a statement, Kaja Kallas urged all parties to comply fully with the existing agreement between Israel and Hezbollah while rejecting "any additional conditions from Hezbollah."
The statement emphasized that the ongoing escalation and continued airstrikes are imposing a “heavy and unacceptable” humanitarian and economic burden on the Lebanese population, worsening conditions across the country.
Reiterating the EU’s position, the statement said: "The EU demands the full implementation of UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 1701 calling for the respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah."
Kallas also reaffirmed the bloc’s strong backing for UNIFIL and its mission in Lebanon. She condemned attacks targeting peacekeeping personnel and expressed condolences following the latest fatality.
"The EU strongly condemns all attacks against its personnel, including the killing of another UNIFIL soldier in the attacks of 4 June, the seventh peacekeeper to have died since March, and extends its deep condolences to his family."
The EU reiterated its support for the peacekeeping mission and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of UN personnel operating in the region amid continued tensions and violence.
In a statement, Kaja Kallas urged all parties to comply fully with the existing agreement between Israel and Hezbollah while rejecting "any additional conditions from Hezbollah."
The statement emphasized that the ongoing escalation and continued airstrikes are imposing a “heavy and unacceptable” humanitarian and economic burden on the Lebanese population, worsening conditions across the country.
Reiterating the EU’s position, the statement said: "The EU demands the full implementation of UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 1701 calling for the respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah."
Kallas also reaffirmed the bloc’s strong backing for UNIFIL and its mission in Lebanon. She condemned attacks targeting peacekeeping personnel and expressed condolences following the latest fatality.
"The EU strongly condemns all attacks against its personnel, including the killing of another UNIFIL soldier in the attacks of 4 June, the seventh peacekeeper to have died since March, and extends its deep condolences to his family."
The EU reiterated its support for the peacekeeping mission and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of UN personnel operating in the region amid continued tensions and violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment