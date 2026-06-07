403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi Jinping to Meet Kim Jong Un as China, North Korea Seek Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) Xi Jinping is expected to meet Kim Jong-un during his upcoming visit to Pyongyang, as the two countries move to strengthen bilateral relations, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
Spokesperson Mao Ning said the two-day state visit beginning Monday will be Xi’s first trip to North Korea in seven years, and comes at the invitation of the North Korean leadership.
The visit is also Xi’s first foreign trip of the year and is aimed at deepening cooperation, promoting development, and contributing to “peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world at large,” according to reports.
Xi last visited North Korea in 2019, becoming the first Chinese president in 14 years to make such a trip. He also traveled there in 2008 while serving as vice president during the leadership of Kim Jong Il.
The two leaders last met in September, when Kim attended a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of China’s Victory Day, according to reports.
Spokesperson Mao Ning said the two-day state visit beginning Monday will be Xi’s first trip to North Korea in seven years, and comes at the invitation of the North Korean leadership.
The visit is also Xi’s first foreign trip of the year and is aimed at deepening cooperation, promoting development, and contributing to “peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world at large,” according to reports.
Xi last visited North Korea in 2019, becoming the first Chinese president in 14 years to make such a trip. He also traveled there in 2008 while serving as vice president during the leadership of Kim Jong Il.
The two leaders last met in September, when Kim attended a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of China’s Victory Day, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment