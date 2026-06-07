Free Entry, Family-Friendly: Your Guide To Abu Dhabi's Night Beaches

For Khalid Abdulla, an Emirati father of three, the Corniche family night beach has turned into the family's weekend ritual. "We used to limit our beach outings to the winter months, but the night beach changed that completely. The kids can swim, the lighting is good, and it doesn't feel rushed the way a daytime visit does in summer," Khalid told Khaleej Times said the safety setup matters when bringing young children at night.

"There are lifeguards on duty, the swimming area is well-lit, and the family section feels secure. It has become our Saturday ritual. The kids start asking about it from Wednesday. Watching them run on the sand after sunset – that is the part of the week I look forward to most."

The latest figures from Abu Dhabi City Municipality show the Corniche family night beach welcomed 14,514 visitors between January and March, while the coastal night beach on Abu Dhabi Corniche recorded 12,084.

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Both are free to enter, with lit swimming zones and lifeguards on duty, and several of Abu Dhabi's beaches carry the international Blue Flag certification, a global recognition covering water quality, safety, and environmental management.

For first-time visitors, Hashim Salem, an Emirati who visits the Corniche several times a week, has practical advice. "If you want to avoid the crowd, come right after Maghrib prayer. By 9pm the family section fills up, especially on Thursdays and Fridays. Weekday evenings are calmer if you want a quiet swim," he told Khaleej Times.

"And you don't need to bring anything with you. There are food trucks, cafes, and restaurants along the Corniche, so you have every food and drink option you could want a few steps from the sand. It is a complete night out, not just a swim."

A different way of living the summer

For Yasmin Mohamed, an Egyptian resident who visits with her family, the experience has changed something deeper.

"I have been in Abu Dhabi for years, but small things like this make you feel the city is actually yours. The children swim, we walk along the Corniche afterwards, and we don't have to plan a whole outing around the heat anymore. I am Egyptian, but the sea here feels like home," she said.

Lulwah Ahmed, a Bahraini resident, comes after long working days. "After a long day, this is where I clear my head. I sit on the sand, watch the lights on the water, and feel like myself again," she told Khaleej Times.

"It is not just a night beach. It is a different way of living the summer in Abu Dhabi. I tell my friends in Bahrain about it, and they cannot believe it is free."

Across the wider network, beaches on Abu Dhabi Island and surrounding areas drew 410,616 visitors in Q1 2026, with Corniche Beach the daytime leader at 235,963, followed by Al Bateen Beach at 170,228.

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