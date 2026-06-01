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EU's Kallas Hails Pakistan as Key Regional Power
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday designated Pakistan a major regional power and an "important" partner, pledging to significantly expand the bloc's engagement with Islamabad across a sweeping range of policy areas.
Speaking at a joint press stakeout in Islamabad following the 8th EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, held alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Kallas laid out an ambitious vision for the partnership.
"Beyond trade, we are deepening cooperation on a wide range of issues, including climate resilience, digital infrastructure, clean energy, migration, and mobility. People-to-people links are also important part of our partnership," Kallas said.
Kallas also voiced strong support for sustained diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, commending Islamabad's instrumental role in brokering direct talks between the two sides.
"It is a conflict that is having an impact on everybody in the world when it comes to energy prices, (and) prices of fertilizers. So, this is really what we need to see ceasefire holding, (and) talks continuing," she added.
Pakistan has been serving as a key mediator between the US and Iran in efforts to bring an end to the war that erupted on Feb. 28. A ceasefire, secured in part through Islamabad's diplomatic intervention, took hold on April 8.
Addressing what she characterized as a volatile and fragmented global landscape, Kallas struck a note of urgency.
"We have this contested geopolitical environment… tensions everywhere, we have real risk of escalation… and we also share the priorities when it comes to rules-based international order that we need to develop further," Kallas said.
She further added: "We are working towards global and regional stability which is in our interest."
The senior EU official called for a more forward-looking and dynamic partnership with Pakistan, noting the strong momentum she observed in bilateral ties. Discussions with Dar were said to encompass climate action, digital infrastructure, migration and mobility, and broader regional and global developments.
Dar, for his part, pledged that Pakistan would press ahead in pursuit of a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to the US-Iran conflict, adding that he had maintained consistent communication with Kallas on multiple fronts — including last year's brief war with India and the continuing US-Iran hostilities.
On the volatile situation along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, Kallas urged both Islamabad and Kabul to step back from the brink, warning that the latest clashes carried severe consequences.
"This is why we have constantly called on both sides to exercise restraint and de-escalation. Pakistan has the right to defend itself and its people in line with the international law," she said.
The visit marks Kallas' inaugural trip to Pakistan since taking office as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.
The EU currently ranks as Pakistan's second-largest trading partner. Under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework, Pakistan benefits from duty-free or reduced-tariff access for a broad range of exports entering European markets.
Speaking at a joint press stakeout in Islamabad following the 8th EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, held alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Kallas laid out an ambitious vision for the partnership.
"Beyond trade, we are deepening cooperation on a wide range of issues, including climate resilience, digital infrastructure, clean energy, migration, and mobility. People-to-people links are also important part of our partnership," Kallas said.
Kallas also voiced strong support for sustained diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, commending Islamabad's instrumental role in brokering direct talks between the two sides.
"It is a conflict that is having an impact on everybody in the world when it comes to energy prices, (and) prices of fertilizers. So, this is really what we need to see ceasefire holding, (and) talks continuing," she added.
Pakistan has been serving as a key mediator between the US and Iran in efforts to bring an end to the war that erupted on Feb. 28. A ceasefire, secured in part through Islamabad's diplomatic intervention, took hold on April 8.
Addressing what she characterized as a volatile and fragmented global landscape, Kallas struck a note of urgency.
"We have this contested geopolitical environment… tensions everywhere, we have real risk of escalation… and we also share the priorities when it comes to rules-based international order that we need to develop further," Kallas said.
She further added: "We are working towards global and regional stability which is in our interest."
The senior EU official called for a more forward-looking and dynamic partnership with Pakistan, noting the strong momentum she observed in bilateral ties. Discussions with Dar were said to encompass climate action, digital infrastructure, migration and mobility, and broader regional and global developments.
Dar, for his part, pledged that Pakistan would press ahead in pursuit of a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to the US-Iran conflict, adding that he had maintained consistent communication with Kallas on multiple fronts — including last year's brief war with India and the continuing US-Iran hostilities.
On the volatile situation along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, Kallas urged both Islamabad and Kabul to step back from the brink, warning that the latest clashes carried severe consequences.
"This is why we have constantly called on both sides to exercise restraint and de-escalation. Pakistan has the right to defend itself and its people in line with the international law," she said.
The visit marks Kallas' inaugural trip to Pakistan since taking office as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.
The EU currently ranks as Pakistan's second-largest trading partner. Under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework, Pakistan benefits from duty-free or reduced-tariff access for a broad range of exports entering European markets.
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