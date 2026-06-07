Drones Paralyze Operations At Sochi Airport

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

“Since June 5, Sochi Airport has been operating with serious disruptions amid attacks by Ukrainian drones. Thousands of passengers have been unable to leave the resort city for several days,” the report said.

According to the airport's online departures and arrivals board, dozens of flights have been delayed, while some have been canceled altogether. Passengers have complained about overcrowding in the terminal, where no seats remain available. Many travelers are sitting or lying on the floor, using towels and camping mats as makeshift bedding.

The channel noted that during this period the airport was open for only eight minutes.

According to the airport's press service, airlines and airport services are operating in an enhanced mode in an effort to stabilize the flight schedule. At the same time, the press service maintains that the situation remains calm.

“All operations, from check-in to boarding, are being carried out as normal,” the airport said.

Ukrainian SOF carry out series of strikes on oil depots in

As reported by Ukrinform, in May, Ukraine's Defense Forces conducted long-range strikes against 18 facilities in Russia's oil refining and fuel logistics sectors across more than 10 regions. The maximum strike range reached 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.