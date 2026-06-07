BJP Has No Place In State, Says Punjab Minister On Haryana CM's Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Sunday said that the people have once again made it clear that the BJP has no place in the state, as the poor response to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's public meeting in Dhuri reflected the complete rejection of the party by Punjabis.

Responding to CM Saini's rally in the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Cheema said,“The people of Punjab have shown the BJP its true reflection through the Dhuri rally. The Haryana Chief Minister came to Punjab to address a public meeting, but instead of people, he was welcomed by rows of empty chairs.

“He returned after addressing those empty chairs, which clearly shows that there is no place left for the BJP in the hearts of the people of Punjab.” The AAP leader said BJP leaders may continue making visits to Punjab, but the aware and conscious people of the state will never accept the party.

He said Punjabis have repeatedly demonstrated that they stand firmly against divisive politics and policies that work against the interests of farmers and ordinary citizens.

Highlighting the BJP's anti-people character, Cheema said,“Every child in Punjab knows that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the same cruel party that, in its arrogance, was responsible for the sacrifice of more than 750 'annadatas' of Punjab.

“These brave farmers laid down their lives while fighting to force the repeal of the three 'black farm' laws. The people of Punjab can never forget the sacrifice of those martyred farmer brothers, nor can they ever forgive the BJP for the atrocities committed against farmers.”

Taking on the BJP's central leadership and policies, Cheema said the party has consistently acted against the interests of Punjab.“The BJP is not only anti-farmer but also anti-Punjab. This is the same party that has always wanted to rob Punjab of its waters and has constantly remained on the lookout to snatch away Punjab's rights. It has repeatedly treated Punjab unfairly and has also damaged the country's economy through its wrong policies,” he said.