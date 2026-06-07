Manipur DGP Reaffirms Equal Application Of Law, Seeks Public Cooperation During Visit To Hill Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, June 7 (IANS) Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh on Sunday emphasised that the law applies equally to all citizens and reaffirmed that the police will continue to serve the people impartially, without fear or favour.

The DGP made his first visit to Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated Kangpokpi and Naga-dominated Senapati districts on Sunday, marking an important outreach exercise aimed at strengthening coordination between security forces, civil administration and civil society groups in the hill districts.

The state police chief was accompanied by Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, State Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

An official statement said that during the visit, the DGP interacted with senior police officers and was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation, security arrangements, and key operational achievements of the police in the region.

He also reviewed the overall functioning and operational preparedness of district police forces.

Mukesh Singh, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, has recently been transferred to Manipur. He previously served as the Director General of Police of Ladakh, a position he assumed on January 15, 2026.

During the visit, the DGP also held discussions with district administration officials and Commanders of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), along with representatives of various Kuki civil society organisations, including Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, Kuki Women Union (KWU), Kuki Students' Organisation Sadar Hills, Thadou Inpi Sadar Hills, Thadou Youth Association (TYA) and Thadou Women's Association (TWA).

DGP Singh also interacted with several Naga civil society organisations such as the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women Union (NWU), All Naga Students' Association Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO), Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) and Senapati District Women's Association (SDWA).

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all communities in the state.

The police statement said the visit was cordial and productive, further strengthening cooperation between the police, security forces, civil administration and civil society organisations towards ensuring lasting peace, stability and development in the districts and the state.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts remained tense following incidents in which 20 members of the Naga and Kuki communities -- six Nagas and 14 Kuki individuals -- have remained untraced after being allegedly abducted by armed groups in Manipur's hill districts since May 13.

Despite intensive joint search operations by Central and state security forces over nearly four weeks, they are yet to be traced.

According to officials, at least 50 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following violent incidents on May 13, in which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district.

Around 30 individuals from both communities were released on May 14 and May 15 following sustained efforts by authorities, community leaders and several civil society organisations.