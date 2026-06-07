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Pope Leo XIV Opens Spain Visit Centered on Migration, Social Justice
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV arrived in Spain on Saturday for a weeklong official visit focused on migration, peacebuilding, and interfaith dialogue, according to reports. The trip marks the first papal visit to the country in 15 years.
He was received by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The visit will continue until June 12 and includes stops in major cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands.
This tour represents his first official visit to a major European Union country outside Italy and is expected to highlight central themes of his early pontificate, particularly support for migrants, conflict resolution, and assistance for vulnerable communities.
A key moment of the itinerary will take place in the Canary Islands, a major arrival point for migrants crossing from West Africa toward Europe. There, the pope is scheduled to meet migrants, humanitarian workers, and relatives of individuals who died during dangerous sea crossings, according to reports.
The visit also fulfills an intention previously associated with Pope Francis, who had planned to travel to the islands but was unable to do so due to declining health prior to his death.
Among those expected to meet the pontiff is Ousseynou Fall, a Senegalese migrant who survived a fatal 2020 boat journey to Gran Canaria in which his brother lost his life, according to reports.
Pope Leo XIV’s schedule includes several notable engagements: he will address Spain’s parliament—an unprecedented moment for a pope—visit a prison in Catalonia, and attend a ceremony at Barcelona’s Sagrada Família basilica marking the completion of the Tower of Jesus Christ.
Speaking to journalists during the flight from Rome, he also addressed the issue of clergy sexual abuse, describing it as “an open wound” and reaffirming his commitment to continued action against it. He added: “I am going to receive some victims. Unfortunately, it is impossible to receive everyone,” confirming planned meetings with survivors during the trip.
Spain has not hosted a papal visit since 2011, when Pope Benedict XVI attended World Youth Day in Madrid.
He was received by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The visit will continue until June 12 and includes stops in major cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands.
This tour represents his first official visit to a major European Union country outside Italy and is expected to highlight central themes of his early pontificate, particularly support for migrants, conflict resolution, and assistance for vulnerable communities.
A key moment of the itinerary will take place in the Canary Islands, a major arrival point for migrants crossing from West Africa toward Europe. There, the pope is scheduled to meet migrants, humanitarian workers, and relatives of individuals who died during dangerous sea crossings, according to reports.
The visit also fulfills an intention previously associated with Pope Francis, who had planned to travel to the islands but was unable to do so due to declining health prior to his death.
Among those expected to meet the pontiff is Ousseynou Fall, a Senegalese migrant who survived a fatal 2020 boat journey to Gran Canaria in which his brother lost his life, according to reports.
Pope Leo XIV’s schedule includes several notable engagements: he will address Spain’s parliament—an unprecedented moment for a pope—visit a prison in Catalonia, and attend a ceremony at Barcelona’s Sagrada Família basilica marking the completion of the Tower of Jesus Christ.
Speaking to journalists during the flight from Rome, he also addressed the issue of clergy sexual abuse, describing it as “an open wound” and reaffirming his commitment to continued action against it. He added: “I am going to receive some victims. Unfortunately, it is impossible to receive everyone,” confirming planned meetings with survivors during the trip.
Spain has not hosted a papal visit since 2011, when Pope Benedict XVI attended World Youth Day in Madrid.
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