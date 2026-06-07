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Kim Jong Un Oversees Naval Destroyer Test
(MENAFN) Kim Jong Un has observed a navigation test of a major naval destroyer as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s naval forces and enhance its strategic deterrence capabilities, according to state media reports.
During the inspection on Thursday, Kim, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-ae, boarded the Kang Kon destroyer to evaluate its maneuverability and operational readiness, according to reports.
He reportedly emphasized that developing a strong navy capable of contributing to the country’s nuclear deterrence strategy and engaging adversaries “under the water or on the water” is a central objective within the ruling party’s five-year defense plan.
Kim also expressed confidence that ongoing naval modernization efforts—including the development of so-called “underwater secret weapons” and the construction of large 10,000-ton-class destroyers—would be fully realized under the current military roadmap.
He further instructed that both the Kang Kon and Choe Hyon destroyer vessels be brought into active service as soon as possible, according to reports.
The Kang Kon destroyer previously experienced a serious setback during its initial launch attempt in May of last year, when it capsized and was damaged. The incident was publicly criticized by Kim as a result of “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility,” according to reports.
Following the accident, the vessel was transferred to a different shipyard equipped with a dry dock for repairs and was later relaunched in June 2025.
Another vessel, the Choe Hyon destroyer, named after a historical anti-Japanese figure, had been launched earlier in April last year as part of the same naval expansion program.
During the inspection on Thursday, Kim, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-ae, boarded the Kang Kon destroyer to evaluate its maneuverability and operational readiness, according to reports.
He reportedly emphasized that developing a strong navy capable of contributing to the country’s nuclear deterrence strategy and engaging adversaries “under the water or on the water” is a central objective within the ruling party’s five-year defense plan.
Kim also expressed confidence that ongoing naval modernization efforts—including the development of so-called “underwater secret weapons” and the construction of large 10,000-ton-class destroyers—would be fully realized under the current military roadmap.
He further instructed that both the Kang Kon and Choe Hyon destroyer vessels be brought into active service as soon as possible, according to reports.
The Kang Kon destroyer previously experienced a serious setback during its initial launch attempt in May of last year, when it capsized and was damaged. The incident was publicly criticized by Kim as a result of “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility,” according to reports.
Following the accident, the vessel was transferred to a different shipyard equipped with a dry dock for repairs and was later relaunched in June 2025.
Another vessel, the Choe Hyon destroyer, named after a historical anti-Japanese figure, had been launched earlier in April last year as part of the same naval expansion program.
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