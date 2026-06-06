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US Envoys Consult Nuclear Experts as Iran Deal Talks Advance
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have reportedly traveled to Tennessee to meet with nuclear specialists as part of intensified preparations linked to ongoing negotiations with Iran, according to reports.
The visit to Oak Ridge National Laboratory brought the envoys together with technical experts who could later assist in implementing and verifying any potential nuclear agreement with Tehran. The discussions are understood to be part of a broader effort to support a possible memorandum of understanding aimed at winding down hostilities and opening the door to detailed nuclear negotiations.
According to reports, the White House is working toward an initial agreement framework with Iran that would lay the groundwork for a ceasefire extension and more structured talks on nuclear restrictions, uranium enrichment limits, and related security issues. While several elements remain unresolved, officials describe the negotiations as being in an advanced phase, though no final deal has been confirmed.
A US official said of the Oak Ridge meeting: “This meeting in Oak Ridge doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase and that there is a good chance to get it done, and we want to be prepared,” as reported by media outlets.
The Oak Ridge facility is known for its expertise in uranium processing and centrifuge-related technologies, making it relevant for designing technical frameworks that could govern nuclear material handling if an agreement is reached. Reports indicate that a team of roughly 100 specialists has been assembled to provide technical input should negotiations progress to implementation.
Under the emerging outline being discussed, the proposed understanding would include steps such as extending a ceasefire period, addressing Iranian oil exports, and setting parameters for the management of enriched uranium stocks. Disputes reportedly remain over timelines and financial conditions, including how quickly uranium would need to be reduced and when frozen Iranian assets could be released.
If negotiations advance further, these technical experts would be involved in developing verification systems, monitoring compliance mechanisms, and designing limits on enrichment activities. Some reports also note that several of the specialists involved have prior experience handling sensitive nuclear materials in international contexts.
The visit to Oak Ridge National Laboratory brought the envoys together with technical experts who could later assist in implementing and verifying any potential nuclear agreement with Tehran. The discussions are understood to be part of a broader effort to support a possible memorandum of understanding aimed at winding down hostilities and opening the door to detailed nuclear negotiations.
According to reports, the White House is working toward an initial agreement framework with Iran that would lay the groundwork for a ceasefire extension and more structured talks on nuclear restrictions, uranium enrichment limits, and related security issues. While several elements remain unresolved, officials describe the negotiations as being in an advanced phase, though no final deal has been confirmed.
A US official said of the Oak Ridge meeting: “This meeting in Oak Ridge doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase and that there is a good chance to get it done, and we want to be prepared,” as reported by media outlets.
The Oak Ridge facility is known for its expertise in uranium processing and centrifuge-related technologies, making it relevant for designing technical frameworks that could govern nuclear material handling if an agreement is reached. Reports indicate that a team of roughly 100 specialists has been assembled to provide technical input should negotiations progress to implementation.
Under the emerging outline being discussed, the proposed understanding would include steps such as extending a ceasefire period, addressing Iranian oil exports, and setting parameters for the management of enriched uranium stocks. Disputes reportedly remain over timelines and financial conditions, including how quickly uranium would need to be reduced and when frozen Iranian assets could be released.
If negotiations advance further, these technical experts would be involved in developing verification systems, monitoring compliance mechanisms, and designing limits on enrichment activities. Some reports also note that several of the specialists involved have prior experience handling sensitive nuclear materials in international contexts.
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