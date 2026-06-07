Kim Kardashian Gets Flying Kiss From Lewis Hamilton At F1 Monaco Podium

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) The reality star Kim Kardashian and her F1 racer boyfriend Lewis Hamilton are getting loved up. The racer showed love to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

While celebrating his second-place finish at the Formula One racing event in Monte Carlo on Sunday, June 7, the Ferrari driver, 41, blew a subtle kiss to the reality star 45, from the podium, reports 'People' magazine.

In videos of the moment shared to social media, Kim can be seen filming Hamilton on her phone while she stood alongside his teammates in the crowd.

As per 'People', the camera then cuts to the racing driver, who blows her a quick kiss and flashes a smile before setting his trophy down on the podium and cheering for his fellow champions.

One day before Hamilton secured second place at the event, Kim could be seen arriving in Monaco on a boat alongside her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and their family friend, Simon Huck, in support of her boyfriend.

Before that, Hamilton pulled up to the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday, June 5, wearing a sequin, sheer shirt and tan trousers that fans suspected were influenced by the reality star's fashion expertise.

While the two have known each other for more than a decade, dating back to before they both attended the GQ Men of the Year ceremony in 2014, they didn't spark romance rumors until February 2026, when they had a“romantic meetup”p” in Paris.

The following month, Hamilton left a flirty comment on one of Kim's Instagram posts, after which a source confirmed that they were vacationing together in Tokyo alongside Kim and Kanye West's four kids, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.