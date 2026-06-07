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Bahrain, Kuwait Condemn Iranian Strikes, Report Successful Interceptions
(MENAFN) Bahrain and Kuwait have both strongly condemned attacks attributed to Iran that targeted their territories earlier on Saturday, according to reports.
The Bahraini Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and a threat to regional stability in the Gulf, emphasizing that the country’s air defenses successfully intercepted the incoming projectiles. Officials stated that the missiles and drones were neutralized before causing damage.
Bahrain further alleged that the attacks constitute a breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and warned against any actions that could disrupt maritime navigation or endanger shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Authorities in Manama also issued demands calling for the cessation of hostilities, greater transparency regarding naval mine locations, and assistance in ensuring safe passage for thousands of sailors reportedly affected in regional waters.
The government stressed that its restraint should not be interpreted as weakness, warning that protecting sovereignty remains a firm red line and pledging to take all necessary lawful measures to defend its territory.
Separately, Bahrain’s Defense Force confirmed via official channels that it had intercepted multiple missiles and drones during the incident.
In Kuwait, the Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks, calling them a serious escalation that undermines regional stability and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, according to reports.
Kuwaiti officials expressed full solidarity with Bahrain and warned that such incidents risk pushing the region further toward instability. Earlier statements from Kuwait’s military indicated that air defense systems had been activated in response to incoming missile and drone threats.
The Bahraini Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and a threat to regional stability in the Gulf, emphasizing that the country’s air defenses successfully intercepted the incoming projectiles. Officials stated that the missiles and drones were neutralized before causing damage.
Bahrain further alleged that the attacks constitute a breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and warned against any actions that could disrupt maritime navigation or endanger shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Authorities in Manama also issued demands calling for the cessation of hostilities, greater transparency regarding naval mine locations, and assistance in ensuring safe passage for thousands of sailors reportedly affected in regional waters.
The government stressed that its restraint should not be interpreted as weakness, warning that protecting sovereignty remains a firm red line and pledging to take all necessary lawful measures to defend its territory.
Separately, Bahrain’s Defense Force confirmed via official channels that it had intercepted multiple missiles and drones during the incident.
In Kuwait, the Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks, calling them a serious escalation that undermines regional stability and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, according to reports.
Kuwaiti officials expressed full solidarity with Bahrain and warned that such incidents risk pushing the region further toward instability. Earlier statements from Kuwait’s military indicated that air defense systems had been activated in response to incoming missile and drone threats.
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