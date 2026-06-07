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Report Questions Security Credentials of Trump’s Pick for Top Intell Role
(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s newly announced choice to lead the U.S. intelligence community, Bill Pulte, reportedly did not hold an active security clearance prior to his nomination, raising concerns about his suitability for the role, according to reports.
Sources familiar with the matter said Pulte had not previously been granted access to classified information, a qualification typically considered fundamental for leadership of the intelligence apparatus.
Following his designation as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the office reportedly initiated the formal clearance process, including a background investigation, according to reports.
Pulte, a businessman who was confirmed last year as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been viewed as an unconventional selection due to his limited experience in national security affairs.
He has also been described as a strong political supporter of Trump and has previously urged legal action against individuals considered political adversaries of the president, according to reports.
In public remarks, Trump suggested that the intelligence office may be excessively large or unnecessary and indicated that Pulte would be tasked with reducing its workforce and initiating staff dismissals.
The appointment has drawn scrutiny due to the typical expectation that senior intelligence leaders possess extensive security clearance and long-standing experience in intelligence operations.
Mark Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concern, noting that the DNI has access to highly sensitive national security information and questioning whether adequate trust had been established for such responsibilities, according to reports.
Sources familiar with the matter said Pulte had not previously been granted access to classified information, a qualification typically considered fundamental for leadership of the intelligence apparatus.
Following his designation as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the office reportedly initiated the formal clearance process, including a background investigation, according to reports.
Pulte, a businessman who was confirmed last year as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been viewed as an unconventional selection due to his limited experience in national security affairs.
He has also been described as a strong political supporter of Trump and has previously urged legal action against individuals considered political adversaries of the president, according to reports.
In public remarks, Trump suggested that the intelligence office may be excessively large or unnecessary and indicated that Pulte would be tasked with reducing its workforce and initiating staff dismissals.
The appointment has drawn scrutiny due to the typical expectation that senior intelligence leaders possess extensive security clearance and long-standing experience in intelligence operations.
Mark Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concern, noting that the DNI has access to highly sensitive national security information and questioning whether adequate trust had been established for such responsibilities, according to reports.
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