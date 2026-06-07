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US Reportedly Weighs Redirecting Frozen Iranian Funds for Gulf Reconstruction Projects
(MENAFN) The administration of Donald Trump is reportedly considering reallocating frozen Iranian financial assets to support reconstruction of energy and infrastructure projects in Gulf Arab states affected by recent regional strikes, according to reports.
The proposal would involve using what the U.S. Treasury Department described as “all available authorities” to make restricted Iranian funds available for repair and rebuilding efforts linked to damage attributed to Iranian actions or Iran-aligned groups, according to reports.
Officials are also said to be assessing the extent of destruction across U.S.-allied Gulf countries hosting American military installations, with requests made for detailed damage estimates since the escalation of hostilities.
The initiative comes amid stalled indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran over access to frozen Iranian assets. Iranian officials have continued to press for the release of billions of dollars in restricted funds as part of any potential agreement.
Mohsen Rezaei stated that any deal would require the release of approximately $24 billion in Iranian assets, describing the funds as belonging to Iran and framing their release as a test of trust in negotiations, according to reports.
Separately, Kazem Gharibabadi indicated that Tehran is seeking the immediate release of around $12 billion upon signing any memorandum of understanding with the United States, with additional funds to follow within one to two months.
The discussions reflect continuing tensions over frozen Iranian financial resources, which remain a central sticking point in broader diplomatic efforts between the two sides.
The proposal would involve using what the U.S. Treasury Department described as “all available authorities” to make restricted Iranian funds available for repair and rebuilding efforts linked to damage attributed to Iranian actions or Iran-aligned groups, according to reports.
Officials are also said to be assessing the extent of destruction across U.S.-allied Gulf countries hosting American military installations, with requests made for detailed damage estimates since the escalation of hostilities.
The initiative comes amid stalled indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran over access to frozen Iranian assets. Iranian officials have continued to press for the release of billions of dollars in restricted funds as part of any potential agreement.
Mohsen Rezaei stated that any deal would require the release of approximately $24 billion in Iranian assets, describing the funds as belonging to Iran and framing their release as a test of trust in negotiations, according to reports.
Separately, Kazem Gharibabadi indicated that Tehran is seeking the immediate release of around $12 billion upon signing any memorandum of understanding with the United States, with additional funds to follow within one to two months.
The discussions reflect continuing tensions over frozen Iranian financial resources, which remain a central sticking point in broader diplomatic efforts between the two sides.
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