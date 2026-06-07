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Malaysian Adviser Calls for Turning Zero-Waste Goals Into Local Action
(MENAFN) A Malaysian urban policy adviser has emphasized that zero-waste strategies should be treated not only as environmental ambitions or municipal waste services, but as practical tools for climate action that can improve urban efficiency, resilience, and long-term sustainability.
Maimunah Mohd Sharif, who advises the Malaysian government on sustainable urban development, made the remarks during a keynote address titled “From Global Agendas to Local Results: Delivering Zero Waste as Climate Action” at the Zero Waste Forum held in Istanbul.
She noted that while international climate frameworks and funding commitments have created important momentum, their effectiveness ultimately depends on how well they are implemented at the local level through concrete systems and infrastructure.
Sharif also pointed to global financing mechanisms, including the loss and damage fund agreed at COP28 in Dubai, stressing the importance of ensuring that such resources actually reach vulnerable populations and communities most in need.
“These figures are important for one simple reason. This shows that the world is moving in the right direction in terms of policy, in terms of commitment,” she said.
However, she stressed that real progress depends on implementation, particularly in areas where infrastructure must be developed, public services improved, and support systems directed toward the most vulnerable groups.
She added that international agreements and funding mechanisms only achieve their intended impact when they translate into measurable outcomes at the local level. In cities especially, she said, zero-waste policies go beyond garbage management and instead involve urban planning, service delivery, institutional coordination, community participation, and behavioral change in daily life.
Maimunah Mohd Sharif, who advises the Malaysian government on sustainable urban development, made the remarks during a keynote address titled “From Global Agendas to Local Results: Delivering Zero Waste as Climate Action” at the Zero Waste Forum held in Istanbul.
She noted that while international climate frameworks and funding commitments have created important momentum, their effectiveness ultimately depends on how well they are implemented at the local level through concrete systems and infrastructure.
Sharif also pointed to global financing mechanisms, including the loss and damage fund agreed at COP28 in Dubai, stressing the importance of ensuring that such resources actually reach vulnerable populations and communities most in need.
“These figures are important for one simple reason. This shows that the world is moving in the right direction in terms of policy, in terms of commitment,” she said.
However, she stressed that real progress depends on implementation, particularly in areas where infrastructure must be developed, public services improved, and support systems directed toward the most vulnerable groups.
She added that international agreements and funding mechanisms only achieve their intended impact when they translate into measurable outcomes at the local level. In cities especially, she said, zero-waste policies go beyond garbage management and instead involve urban planning, service delivery, institutional coordination, community participation, and behavioral change in daily life.
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