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Hamas Holds Cairo Discussions on Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Process
(MENAFN) Hamas announced Saturday that its representatives have begun talks in Cairo with mediators and various Palestinian groups to discuss the completion of the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and preparations for the next phase, according to reports.
In a video statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the meetings are aimed at securing full implementation of the initial phase of the deal. He said discussions would focus on addressing what the group describes as Israeli violations of the agreement, reopening border crossings and ensuring the entry of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.
The talks are also expected to cover key issues related to the second phase of the ceasefire framework.
According to Qassem, participants will examine proposals concerning the possible deployment of international forces in Gaza as well as discussions surrounding the disarmament of Palestinian factions.
In a video statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the meetings are aimed at securing full implementation of the initial phase of the deal. He said discussions would focus on addressing what the group describes as Israeli violations of the agreement, reopening border crossings and ensuring the entry of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.
The talks are also expected to cover key issues related to the second phase of the ceasefire framework.
According to Qassem, participants will examine proposals concerning the possible deployment of international forces in Gaza as well as discussions surrounding the disarmament of Palestinian factions.
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