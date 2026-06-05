Uzbekistan, ADB Hold Internal Audit Seminar To Advance Public-Sector Standards
The seminar was opened by Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, head of the ADB Resident Mission in Uzbekistan, who highlighted the growing importance of internal audit in supporting economic development and improving governance. He noted that strengthening internal audit systems is an important factor in enhancing transparency and increasing the attractiveness of the public sector for foreign investment.
Participants received presentations from Richard Dyson, a representative of the Institute of Internal Auditors Singapore (IIA Singapore), who discussed global and regional trends in internal auditing, the evolving role of internal auditors, emerging risks, and approaches to risk management.
Dyson also provided insights into several key international publications developed by the Institute of Internal Auditors, including the Global Internal Audit Standards (GIAS), the Risk in Focus report, and the Internal Audit: Vision 2035 report. His presentations focused on recent developments in the profession and practical approaches to implementing international standards.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment