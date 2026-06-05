Kyrgyzstan Designates Special Envoy For Sanctions Risk And Compliance Matters

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a resolution appointing Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov as the president's special representative for special assignments on sanctions policy and sanctions risk mitigation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

According to the resolution, the appointment is aimed at strengthening coordination among state bodies on preventing and minimizing sanctions risks, protecting Kyrgyzstan's national economic interests, and developing a unified national position in engagement with foreign governments, international organizations, regulators, financial institutions, and other partners.

Under the resolution, Bakyt Sydykov will serve in the new position concurrently with his duties as economy minister. He will also be granted the status of deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers until Dec. 31, 2026.

The special representative's key responsibilities include coordinating government efforts to identify, assess, and mitigate sanctions risks, organizing cooperation with foreign partners on sanctions-related matters, and representing Kyrgyzstan's agreed position on compliance with international restrictive measures and the prevention of secondary sanctions risks.

The envoy will also be tasked with analyzing the impact of international sanctions regimes on the country's economy, including the financial sector, trade, logistics, industry, investment, export-import operations, and cross-border payments.

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