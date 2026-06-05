Liferay Launches Liferay AI Hub New Independent Saas Solution Enables Organizations To Build, Deploy, And Govern AI Agents At Scale

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) LOS ANGELES – June, 2026 – Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced the launch of Liferay AI Hub, a standalone SaaS product that enables enterprise organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI agents through a low-code environment. Grounded in an organization's own data and governed by its existing security policies, Liferay AI Hub is designed to give enterprises the speed and flexibility they need to adopt AI at scale without rebuilding the security infrastructure they already have in place.

Enterprise AI initiatives often stall because of the complexity involved in deploying AI responsibly. As organizations in the Middle East move toward enterprise-wide AI adoption, many are facing challenges around governance, security, data access, and operationalizing AI at scale. Building governance from scratch can take months. Ensuring AI stays grounded in the right data, and never surfaces what it shouldn't, requires infrastructure most organizations are still trying to build. And fragmented adoption across departments creates security gaps and redundant costs that often go unnoticed until it's too late. Liferay AI Hub is built to solve those challenges.

“The typical enterprise governance foundation includes access controls, data policies, and security infrastructure that have taken years to assemble. Liferay AI Hub lets organizations apply all of that to AI without starting over,” said Julia Molano, Director of Product Management at Liferay.“They can connect their preferred AI models, define agents tailored to their business, and deploy them in days, not months.”

“Artificial intelligence is on track to contribute an estimated $320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030. Given this, organizations across the Middle East are increasingly moving from pilot stage to an enterprise-wide deployment that delivers measurable business value. With AI increasingly embedded within business workflows and digital experiences, demand for solutions that enable innovation while maintaining governance, security, and control is growing exponentially, said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, France, Middle East and Africa at Liferay Liferay AI Hub is built to help organizations operationalize AI within the frameworks they already trust, accelerating adoption while maintaining accountability and business confidence.”

Governance by Design:

Liferay AI Hub is built on top of Liferay DXP's existing security and access control framework. Rather than requiring organizations to build a separate governance layer for AI, Liferay AI Hub agents operate on behalf of authenticated DXP users, ensuring they can only access data that user is authorized to see. Every AI interaction is logged in a full audit trail, and sensitive information stays within the organization's environment. This approach enables organizations to extend existing governance policies and security controls into AI-driven workflows and embedded digital experiences, reducing the complexity of scaling AI across departments while maintaining visibility, accountability, and oversight.

Liferay AI Hub is designed to support enterprise compliance needs, including GDPR data locality and SOC 2 audit readiness. Liferay also holds ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its AI Management System, validating its commitment to responsible AI governance.

Open Architecture, Any AI Service:

Unlike embedded AI solutions tied to a single vendor's model, Liferay AI Hub is built on an open, model-agnostic architecture. Organizations can connect a wide range of LLMs, including models from providers such as Anthrophic, Google and OpenAI. As the AI landscape evolves, organizations can swap or add models without rebuilding agents or disrupting existing workflows, protecting their technology investments over time. Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), customers can access data from any compatible system to be used by agents.

Low-Code Agent Building for the Whole Enterprise:

Liferay AI Hub provides a low-code studio designed for technical users, including existing IT resources, who need to configure, deploy, and manage AI agents without the overhead of custom development. Pre-built agent templates cover common use cases, including content creation. They can be reviewed, configured, and deployed in minutes. For more specialized requirements, teams can define bespoke agents grounded in their own documents, product catalogs, knowledge bases, and systems of record.

Liferay AI Hub also supports multi-agent orchestration, allowing organizations to coordinate specialized agents into end-to-end business workflows, with complete human review checkpoints and event-driven triggers coming in later releases. Use cases span marketing content pipelines, supply chain risk monitoring, predictive audience segmentation, automated compliance review, proactive customer service triage, and more.

Availability:

Liferay AI Hub is now available in public beta. Organizations interested in early access can visit to learn more.

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more.