Russia's Battlefield Losses In May Exceeded 30,000 Personnel Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an open letter from Volodymyr Zelensky to Vladimir Putin, according to Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, I received a report on the losses of your army on the front in Ukraine during May. Once again, the number exceeded 30,000 Russian soldiers killed and seriously wounded. We have been maintaining that level month after month, and we have video confirmation of every one of your losses – these are not empty claims,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He specified that about 63% of Russia's battlefield losses are killed, while 37% are wounded.

“And the share of those killed will continue to grow. It is not as if we in Ukraine are concerned about the fate of Russian soldiers after everything your war has brought to our country. But I do care about Ukrainians. We are losing our people, and every loss is painful to us. Even when the ratio of Ukrainian losses to Russian losses is one to five or one to six, it still matters greatly,” Zelensky said.

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As previously reported, the President of Ukraine proposed a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end the war.