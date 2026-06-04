Udhayanidhi Urges CM To Save 152 TN Medical Seats From AIQ Transfer

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil Nadu assembly has written to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, urging his immediate intervention to prevent 152 vacant super-specialty medical seats from being surrendered to the All-India Quota (AIQ). In a letter to Vijay sent on Thursday, Udhayanidhi said the Supreme Court's May 29 order directing the transfer of the vacant seats to the All India quota came after the new government failed to present proper arguments during the hearing in a case filed by a candidate, Tamilvani.

Details of the Counselling Process

Highlighting the details of the counselling process, he noted, "This development poses a serious threat to Tamil Nadu's public healthcare system. Based on the 2025 NEET examination, counselling was conducted for 430 Super Speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu, of which 215 seats were reserved for in-service government doctors. Of these, only 63 seats were filled through counselling, and after the completion of the second round of counselling, 152 seats remained vacant."

Stalin Points to Previous Successes

Stalin also pointed to earlier court proceedings, writing, "During the hearings held on April 8, 10, and 16, the DMK government had successfully presented arguments that prevented the transfer of these seats to the All India Quota."

Potential Impact on Tamil Nadu Healthcare

He further wrote, "The counsel representing the Union Government reportedly stated that a decision regarding the reduction of the minimum qualifying percentile would be taken later. If the qualifying percentile is subsequently reduced and the surrendered seats are filled through the All India Merit List, it would severely affect government doctors in Tamil Nadu. This decision will not only adversely affect doctors serving in Tamil Nadu Government hospitals but will also undermine the quality of advanced treatment provided in government hospitals for various diseases, including cardiac ailments, cancer, neurological disorders, and other critical conditions."

Blame on State Government for Losing 'Hard-Earned Right'

"During the tenure of the late Kalaignar, a distinguished scholar and former Chief Minister, reservation for in-service government doctors pursuing Super Specialty medical courses was introduced in 2000. Through the efforts of the DMK government, this reservation was reaffirmed in 2022 and has since played a crucial role in enabling doctors to pursue Super Specialty education and provide advanced medical care, including to people in rural areas. It is deeply unfortunate that this hard-earned right now faces the risk of being lost because the State Government failed to present appropriate arguments before the Supreme Court," the letter stated. (ANI)

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