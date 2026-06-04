Officials In Chernihiv Region Embezzle UAH 11M In Generator Procurement For Army SBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukrinform reports.

According to the SBU, military counterintelligence and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in coordination with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, uncovered the scheme.

"During 2022, the suspects stole more than 11 million hryvnias of budget funds during the procurement of generators for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to case materials, the commander of a military unit, his deputy, and two directors of contracting companies were involved in the scheme," the statement said.

Investigators found that the leadership of a restricted military facility signed contracts with affiliated companies for the purchase of generators at artificially inflated prices, and then shared the "difference" among themselves.

The total procurement involved bulk deliveries worth over UAH 400 million, intended to ensure autonomous power supply for Ukrainian troops at the front. Law enforcement experts confirmed that the suspects misappropriated state funds.

SBU detains Russian agent in Poltava who tracked Ukrainian military positions

In addition, the generators turned out to be unusable without oil required for operation, which had not been purchased under the contracts.

Two military officials and their business accomplices have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (embezzlement or misappropriation of property through abuse of office, committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group).

The investigation is ongoing to bring all those involved to justice. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBU earlier dismantled a large-scale scheme involving the embezzlement of over UAH 100 million during the modernization of energy infrastructure in the Zakarpattia region.

Illustrative photo: SBU