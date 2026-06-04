Bhangar Bomb Blast: NIA Arrests Driver, Total Arrests Now At Three

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted extensive searches in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case in West Bengal, and arrested one more accused, according to the release.

With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the Scorpio car used to transport the bomb makers who were killed and injured in the explosion, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three. The explosion had taken place while crude bombs were being manufactured by the accused and their aides ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Extensive Searches Conducted

A total of eight locations, including the residence and suspected hideouts of former MLA and absconder Saokat Molla - a prime suspect and conspirator in the case - were searched as part of today's operations. Premises linked with other accused and suspects in the case were also subjected to extensive searches. The searches led to the recovery and seizure of several incriminating materials, documents, electronic devices and digital evidence, which have been sent for forensic examination, the release stated.

Role of Arrested Driver Revealed

NIA investigations have revealed that, after the blast, it was the accused Sainur Molla who had driven the Scorpio vehicle used to transport the one person killed in the explosion, as well as the other injured individuals. He had driven the deceased and the injured first to a local hospital and then to another location before handing them over to an ambulance. The ambulance driver, already arrested in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

Investigation Continues

NIA, which took over the case on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, is examining the role of the accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the incident. Efforts are continuing to trace and arrest the absconders, including Saokat Molla.

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