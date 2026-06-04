Ukraine To Pass Zelensky's Letter To Putin Via Diplomatic Channels FM Sybiha
“This open letter is a serious and meaningful proposal to end the war. Directly from President of Ukraine – to the President of the Russian Federation. With clear, doable steps and an invitation for a personal meeting. We are also passing this letter officially through diplomatic channels,” Sybiha said.
He added that Ukraine expects a meaningful response to the proposal.
“It's time to end this war. It's time to choose peace,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed.Read also: Russia's battlefield losses in May exceeded 30,000 personnel – Zelensky
As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published an open letter in which he proposed a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end the war.
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