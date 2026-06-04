Ukraine To Pass Zelensky's Letter To Putin Via Diplomatic Channels FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on social media platform X by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Ukrinform.

“This open letter is a serious and meaningful proposal to end the war. Directly from President of Ukraine – to the President of the Russian Federation. With clear, doable steps and an invitation for a personal meeting. We are also passing this letter officially through diplomatic channels,” Sybiha said.

He added that Ukraine expects a meaningful response to the proposal.

“It's time to end this war. It's time to choose peace,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed.

Russia's battlefield losses in May exceeded 30,000 personnel –

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published an open letter in which he proposed a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end the war.