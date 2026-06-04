Qatar Successfully Hosts Decisive AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifier At Grand Hamad Stadium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar successfully hosted the decisive AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifier between Lebanon and Yemen at Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha, with Yemen claiming a 2-0 victory to secure their place in the continental championship.

Originally scheduled to be hosted in Beirut, the final decisive qualifier for the AFC Asian Cup concluded on neutral soil in Qatar, jointly delivered by the Local Organising Committee for Football Events (LOC) and the Lebanese Football Association (LFA).

Fans from across Qatar and the region attended the match, which saw Yemen claim the final spot in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, joining South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Yemen's historic victory marks their return to the continental championship eight years after their historic debut at the 2019 edition.

The 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is set to take place in Saudi Arabia from 7 January to 5 February 2027.

The Lebanon v Yemen qualifier is the latest in a series of high-profile matches hosted in Qatar, reaffirming the country's position as a trusted host for international sporting events.

With a capacity of 13,000, Grand Hamad Stadium has a distinguished record of staging FIFA World Cup qualification matches and served as the official base camp for the Brazil national football team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The venue continues to serve as home ground of local club Al-Arabi SC.