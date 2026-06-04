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Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Mainstreet Equity Corp.


2026-06-04 10:08:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Mainstreet Equity Corp.: Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Corporation on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX. Mainstreet Equity Corp. shares T are trading up $1.26 at $163.52.

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Baystreet.ca

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