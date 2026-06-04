PM Modi's Advisor Tarun Kapoor Gets One-Year Extension In PMO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Centre has approved a one-year extension for Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enabling the retired IAS officer to continue serving in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of Kapoor's tenure for a further period of one year with effect from June 10, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Tarun Kapoor, IAS (Himachal Pradesh: 1987) Retd, as Advisor to the Prime Minister, in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the rank and scale of Secretary to the Government of India for a further period of one year with effect from June 10, 2026, or until further orders whichever is earlier, on contract basis as per usual terms and conditions as are applicable,” the order stated.

Kapoor is a retired 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. He is currently serving as an Advisor in the PMO. He was initially appointed to the position in May 2022 and was re-appointed for a fresh two-year term in June 2024. Ahead of the completion of his tenure in June this year, the Centre has granted him a further one-year extension.

Before joining the PMO, Kapoor held several key positions at the Centre. He served as Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and also worked in senior capacities in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy as well as the ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs. Officials said that his continued presence in the PMO is expected to provide policy continuity in critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and economic development.