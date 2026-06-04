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Azerbaijan Wins European Minifootball Championship In Slovakia

Azerbaijan Wins European Minifootball Championship In Slovakia


2026-06-04 07:09:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Azerbaijani national minifootball team defeated the Ukrainian national team in the final of the European Championship in Slovakia, Trend reports.

The match, which took place at the Tipos Arena, ended with a score of 2:0.

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Trend News Agency

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