Qatar, France Discuss Iran Mediation Efforts And Regional Crises In High-Level Call

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a telephone conversation on Thursday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Jean-Noel Barrot, focusing on regional diplomacy and efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between Doha and Paris.

The call also addressed ongoing mediation efforts involving the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with both sides examining developments linked to attempts to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic channels.

In addition, the discussion covered the evolving situations in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and the occupied Palestinian territories, amid continued regional instability.

Both ministers stressed the importance of coordinating international efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation and promoting stability across the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the need for all parties to engage constructively with current mediation initiatives, warning that sustainable progress requires addressing the root causes of crises through dialogue and peaceful solutions.

He reiterated Qatar's position in support of diplomatic efforts that could lead to a lasting agreement and help prevent renewed escalation in the region.