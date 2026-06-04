Lebanese President Holds Talks With Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Lebanese Republic HE Joseph Aoun held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Lebanon.

At the start of the call, HE President Aoun conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, wishing him good health and continued prosperity for Qatar.

HE Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, relayed HH the Amir's greetings to HE the Lebanese president and expressed wishes for Lebanon's continued progress and stability.

The discussions focused on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Lebanese Republic and explored ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed recent developments in Lebanon.

During the conversation, HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of ongoing Israeli attacks on the Lebanese Republic, describing them as a dangerous escalation, a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a breach of international humanitarian law.

He also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region.

The Qatari prime minister further underscored Doha's longstanding support for Lebanon, reiterating Qatar's commitment to the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The call reflects continuing diplomatic engagement between Qatar and Lebanon amid regional tensions and ongoing efforts to support stability and security in the country.