Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Kuwait's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

The call discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and strengthen them. It also discussed mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The call also addressed coordinating efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation, which contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.